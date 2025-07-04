SuperCom Ltd (SPCB)’s stock performance: a year in review

While SuperCom Ltd has underperformed by -2.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPCB rose by 102.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.95 to $2.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.60% in the last 200 days.

On May 03, 2021, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB) to Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on December 04, 2017, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SPCB. Singular Research also rated SPCB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13.25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 31, 2015. Imperial Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on August 22, 2014, and assigned a price target of $14.

Analysis of SuperCom Ltd (SPCB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.35%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

SuperCom Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.06, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SPCB has an average volume of 254.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.08%, with a loss of -7.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPCB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SuperCom Ltd Shares?

Security & Protection Services giant SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) is based in the Israel and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing SuperCom Ltd shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 151.95%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.