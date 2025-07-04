Should investors be concerned about SiTime Corp (SITM)?

While SiTime Corp has overperformed by 1.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SITM fell by -0.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $268.18 to $105.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.48% in the last 200 days.

On August 27, 2024, Barclays Downgraded SiTime Corp (NASDAQ: SITM) to Underweight. A report published by Needham on May 09, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SITM. Wolfe Research also rated SITM shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $160 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 20, 2023. Barclays May 05, 2023d the rating to Equal Weight on May 05, 2023, and set its price target from $135 to $88. Needham May 04, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for SITM, as published in its report on May 04, 2023. Credit Suisse’s report from November 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $135 for SITM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of SiTime Corp (SITM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 82.65%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

SiTime Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.78% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SITM has an average volume of 344.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.76%, with a gain of 1.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $232.50, showing growth from the present price of $212.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SITM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SiTime Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

