Shoe Carnival, Inc (SCVL)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Shoe Carnival, Inc has overperformed by 1.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SCVL fell by -35.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.92 to $16.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.25% in the last 200 days.

On March 19, 2024, Monness Crespi & Hardt Downgraded Shoe Carnival, Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) to Neutral. A report published by Monness Crespi & Hardt on February 15, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt also reiterated SCVL shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 17, 2023. Seaport Research Partners Initiated an Buy rating on January 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $53. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SCVL, as published in its report on August 19, 2021. Pivotal Research Group’s report from May 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $81 for SCVL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Pivotal Research Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Shoe Carnival, Inc (SCVL)

It’s important to note that SCVL shareholders are currently getting $0.56 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.54%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Shoe Carnival, Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.52% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SCVL is registering an average volume of 565.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.32%, with a gain of 12.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.50, showing growth from the present price of $21.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SCVL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Shoe Carnival, Inc Shares?

A giant in the Apparel Retail market, Shoe Carnival, Inc (SCVL) is based in the USA. When comparing Shoe Carnival, Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.93, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -46.09%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.