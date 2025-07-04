Roma Green Finance Ltd (ROMA) shows promising results

While Roma Green Finance Ltd has underperformed by -2.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ROMA rose by 310.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.14 to $0.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 165.62% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Roma Green Finance Ltd (ROMA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -37.39%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Roma Green Finance Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -74.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ROMA is recording an average volume of 184.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.41%, with a loss of -2.48% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Roma Green Finance Ltd Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.