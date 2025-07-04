Q32 Bio Inc (QTTB) deserves deeper analysis

Within its last year performance, QTTB fell by -58.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.79 to $1.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -89.70% in the last 200 days.

On February 11, 2025, Piper Sandler Downgraded Q32 Bio Inc (NASDAQ: QTTB) to Neutral. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on February 11, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for QTTB. Wells Fargo also Downgraded QTTB shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 11, 2024. Raymond James December 11, 2024d the rating to Outperform on December 11, 2024, and set its price target from $90 to $22. Leerink Partners December 11, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for QTTB, as published in its report on December 11, 2024. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Q32 Bio Inc (QTTB)

Q32 Bio Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -267.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and QTTB has an average volume of 159.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.35%, with a loss of -7.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QTTB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Q32 Bio Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 63.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.