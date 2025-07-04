Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (PAL) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Proficient Auto Logistics Inc has overperformed by 2.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAL fell by -11.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.01 to $6.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.46% in the last 200 days.

On July 17, 2024, Barrington Research started tracking Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (NASDAQ: PAL) recommending Outperform. A report published by William Blair on June 03, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PAL. Stifel also rated PAL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 03, 2024. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on June 03, 2024, and assigned a price target of $18.

Analysis of Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (PAL)

To gain a thorough understanding of Proficient Auto Logistics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.76% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PAL is recording an average volume of 248.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.37%, with a gain of 2.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.67, showing growth from the present price of $7.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Proficient Auto Logistics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.45% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

