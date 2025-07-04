Precision Biosciences Inc (DTIL) stock on the rise: An overview

While Precision Biosciences Inc has overperformed by 1.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DTIL rose by 13.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.09 to $3.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.39% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) to Outperform. A report published by Guggenheim on April 30, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DTIL. BMO Capital Markets also rated DTIL shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 17, 2022. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DTIL, as published in its report on July 27, 2020. Goldman’s report from April 03, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $7 for DTIL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Precision Biosciences Inc (DTIL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -99.84%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Precision Biosciences Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DTIL is recording an average volume of 268.57K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.39%, with a gain of 4.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.50, showing growth from the present price of $4.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DTIL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Precision Biosciences Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.