Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR)’s results reveal risk

While Palomar Holdings Inc has overperformed by 2.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLMR rose by 39.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $175.85 to $79.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.55% in the last 200 days.

On April 08, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on April 08, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PLMR. Jefferies also Upgraded PLMR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $88 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 14, 2024. Keefe Bruyette May 16, 2023d the rating to Outperform on May 16, 2023, and set its price target from $59 to $64. Evercore ISI January 10, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘In-line’ for PLMR, as published in its report on January 10, 2023. Jefferies’s report from December 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $55 for PLMR shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.12%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Palomar Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.76% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PLMR has an average volume of 332.01K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.05%, with a loss of -3.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $182.83, showing growth from the present price of $147.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Palomar Holdings Inc Shares?

Insurance – Property & Casualty giant Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Palomar Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 51.22%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.