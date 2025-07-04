Subscribe
ODDITY Tech Ltd (ODD) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While ODDITY Tech Ltd has overperformed by 1.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ODD rose by 80.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.18 to $32.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.56% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking ODDITY Tech Ltd (NASDAQ: ODD) recommending Overweight. A report published by Goldman on December 13, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ODD. Evercore ISI also rated ODD shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 04, 2024. BofA Securities October 04, 2023d the rating to Buy on October 04, 2023, and set its price target from $60 to $37. Truist October 03, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ODD, as published in its report on October 03, 2023. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from August 15, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $60 for ODD shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of ODDITY Tech Ltd (ODD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.67%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of ODDITY Tech Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.25% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ODD is recording an average volume of 1.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.09%, with a gain of 5.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $66.67, showing decline from the present price of $75.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ODD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ODDITY Tech Ltd Shares?

ODDITY Tech Ltd (ODD) is based in the Israel and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Infrastructure market. When comparing ODDITY Tech Ltd shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 43.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 19.24%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

