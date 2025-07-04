NeuroPace Inc (NPCE)’s stock decline to 10.39 per share

While NeuroPace Inc has underperformed by -0.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NPCE fell by -7.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.98 to $5.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.16% in the last 200 days.

On May 28, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ: NPCE) recommending Buy. A report published by UBS on January 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NPCE. Wells Fargo also Upgraded NPCE shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 14, 2024. Leerink Partners Initiated an Outperform rating on January 30, 2024, and assigned a price target of $22. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for NPCE, as published in its report on November 10, 2023. Morgan Stanley’s report from August 24, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $6 for NPCE shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Lake Street also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of NeuroPace Inc (NPCE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of NeuroPace Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -128.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NPCE is recording 352.74K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.96%, with a loss of -5.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.12, showing growth from the present price of $10.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NPCE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NeuroPace Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.13% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

