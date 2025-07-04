Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd has overperformed by 1.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MHUA rose by 26.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.47 to $0.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.50% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.43%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.21, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MHUA is recording an average volume of 277.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.50%, with a loss of -0.55% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd Shares?

A leading company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA) is based in the China. When comparing Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.21, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 9.08%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 61.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.