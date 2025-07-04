KORU Medical Systems Inc (KRMD) stock: A year of ups and downs

While KORU Medical Systems Inc has underperformed by -0.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRMD fell by -5.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.05 to $1.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.92% in the last 200 days.

On February 14, 2025, Piper Sandler Downgraded KORU Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ: KRMD) to Neutral. Lake Street also rated KRMD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 07, 2023. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on September 07, 2023, and assigned a price target of $4.50. Piper Sandler November 10, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for KRMD, as published in its report on November 10, 2022. Canaccord Genuity’s report from November 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $4 for KRMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of KORU Medical Systems Inc (KRMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.53%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of KORU Medical Systems Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KRMD is recording an average volume of 243.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.55%, with a gain of 1.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze KORU Medical Systems Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

