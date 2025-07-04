JVA overperforms with a 0.91 increase in share price

While Coffee Holding Co Inc has overperformed by 0.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JVA rose by 30.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.93 to $1.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.17% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2020, Maxim Group Reiterated Coffee Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: JVA) to Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on March 08, 2019, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for JVA. Maxim Group also reiterated JVA shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 30, 2018. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on December 13, 2017, and assigned a price target of $7. Maxim Group initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for JVA, as published in its report on July 08, 2015.

Analysis of Coffee Holding Co Inc (JVA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.76%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Coffee Holding Co Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and JVA is registering an average volume of 140.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.03%, with a gain of 1.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coffee Holding Co Inc Shares?

A giant in the Packaged Foods market, Coffee Holding Co Inc (JVA) is based in the USA. When comparing Coffee Holding Co Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 3068.42%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.