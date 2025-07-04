Subscribe
Companies
Jianzhi Education Technology Group Co Ltd ADR (JZ) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Jianzhi Education Technology Group Co Ltd ADR has underperformed by -2.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JZ fell by -78.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.60 to $1.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -76.89% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Co Ltd ADR (JZ)

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Co Ltd ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -168.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and JZ is registering an average volume of 200.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.16%, with a gain of 14.79% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Jianzhi Education Technology Group Co Ltd ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

