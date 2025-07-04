Is Waton Financial Ltd (WTF) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

While Waton Financial Ltd has overperformed by 0.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WTF fell by -71.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.85 to $4.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.10% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Waton Financial Ltd (WTF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Waton Financial Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WTF is recording 312.64K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.29%, with a loss of -6.78% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Waton Financial Ltd Shares?

The Asset Management market is dominated by Waton Financial Ltd (WTF) based in the Hong Kong. When comparing Waton Financial Ltd shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1226.09, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -210.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 88.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.