Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

Is Unisys Corp (UIS) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Unisys Corp has overperformed by 2.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UIS fell by -28.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.93 to $3.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.24% in the last 200 days.

On February 24, 2023, Maxim Group Downgraded Unisys Corp (NYSE: UIS) to Hold. A report published by CJS Securities on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for UIS. Canaccord Genuity also Downgraded UIS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 09, 2022. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on September 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $35. Canaccord Genuity August 04, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for UIS, as published in its report on August 04, 2021. Canaccord Genuity’s report from December 19, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $13 for UIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Susquehanna also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Unisys Corp (UIS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.42%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Unisys Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and UIS is recording 706.47K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.13%, with a loss of -1.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Unisys Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.73%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

UIS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.78% at present.

Hot this week

Market

Are M3 Brigade Acquisition V Corp (MBAV) shares a good deal now?

0
While M3 Brigade Acquisition V Corp has overperformed by...
Industry

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) requires closer examination

0
While Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 1.64%, investors...
Finance

Bandwidth Inc (BAND) shows promising results

0
While Bandwidth Inc has underperformed by -0.37%, investors are...
Companies

What was FormFactor Inc (FORM)’s performance in the last session?

0
While FormFactor Inc has underperformed by -0.50%, investors are...
Market

Is International Seaways Inc (INSW) a good investment opportunity?

0
While International Seaways Inc has overperformed by 1.52%, investors...

Topics

Market

Are M3 Brigade Acquisition V Corp (MBAV) shares a good deal now?

0
While M3 Brigade Acquisition V Corp has overperformed by...
Industry

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) requires closer examination

0
While Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 1.64%, investors...
Finance

Bandwidth Inc (BAND) shows promising results

0
While Bandwidth Inc has underperformed by -0.37%, investors are...
Companies

What was FormFactor Inc (FORM)’s performance in the last session?

0
While FormFactor Inc has underperformed by -0.50%, investors are...
Market

Is International Seaways Inc (INSW) a good investment opportunity?

0
While International Seaways Inc has overperformed by 1.52%, investors...
Industry

Allient Inc (ALNT) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

0
While Allient Inc has overperformed by 1.81%, investors are...
Finance

Is it possible to buy Mission Produce Inc(AVO) shares at a good price now?

0
While Mission Produce Inc has overperformed by 0.50%, investors...
Companies

Examining MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN) stock is warranted

0
While MillerKnoll Inc has overperformed by 0.66%, investors are...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryFinanceCompaniesMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) shows promising results
Next article
Orasure Technologies Inc’s results are impressive

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Are M3 Brigade Acquisition V Corp (MBAV) shares a good deal now?

0
While M3 Brigade Acquisition V Corp has overperformed by...

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) requires closer examination

0
While Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 1.64%, investors...

Bandwidth Inc (BAND) shows promising results

0
While Bandwidth Inc has underperformed by -0.37%, investors are...

What was FormFactor Inc (FORM)’s performance in the last session?

0
While FormFactor Inc has underperformed by -0.50%, investors are...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.