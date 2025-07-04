Subscribe
Is Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA) a good investment opportunity?

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR has overperformed by 1.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LOMA fell by -5.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.17 to $5.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.04% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (NYSE: LOMA) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on May 20, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for LOMA. Itau BBA also Upgraded LOMA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $14.20 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 12, 2025. BofA Securities April 08, 2024d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for LOMA, as published in its report on April 08, 2024. UBS’s report from April 04, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $5 for LOMA shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.24%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LOMA has an average volume of 358.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.18%, with a gain of 0.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.70, showing growth from the present price of $11.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LOMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR Shares?

Building Materials giant Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA) is based in the Argentina and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.40, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -66.58%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

LOMA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.21% at present.

