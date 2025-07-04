Is it possible to buy Mission Produce Inc(AVO) shares at a good price now?

While Mission Produce Inc has overperformed by 0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVO fell by -15.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.25 to $9.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.63% in the last 200 days.

On May 17, 2024, Lake Street started tracking Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ: AVO) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on April 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for AVO. Citigroup also Downgraded AVO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 23, 2021. JP Morgan March 11, 2021d the rating to Neutral on March 11, 2021, and set its price target from $19 to $22. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AVO, as published in its report on October 27, 2020. Stephens’s report from October 26, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $18 for AVO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Mission Produce Inc (AVO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.79%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Mission Produce Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.89% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AVO is recording an average volume of 337.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.42%, with a gain of 1.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.00, showing growth from the present price of $12.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mission Produce Inc Shares?

Mission Produce Inc (AVO) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Food Distribution market. When comparing Mission Produce Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.38, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -55.77%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 42.73%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.