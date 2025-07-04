Is International Seaways Inc (INSW) a good investment opportunity?

While International Seaways Inc has overperformed by 1.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INSW rose by 11.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.19 to $27.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.86% in the last 200 days.

On October 23, 2024, Stifel Downgraded International Seaways Inc (NYSE: INSW) to Hold. A report published by Deutsche Bank on October 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for INSW. BTIG Research also Upgraded INSW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 27, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on July 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $30. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for INSW, as published in its report on April 27, 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s report from March 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for INSW shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of International Seaways Inc (INSW)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of INSW’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.95 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -33.17%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of International Seaways Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and INSW is recording an average volume of 742.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.51%, with a gain of 3.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.98, showing growth from the present price of $39.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INSW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze International Seaways Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Midstream sector, International Seaways Inc (INSW) is based in the USA. When comparing International Seaways Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -65.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.