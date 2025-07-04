Is Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (ARTV) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

While Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc has overperformed by 1.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARTV fell by -84.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.31 to $1.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -76.46% in the last 200 days.

On June 11, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARTV) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on December 30, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ARTV. Wedbush also rated ARTV shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 13, 2024. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ARTV, as published in its report on August 13, 2024. Jefferies’s report from August 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $21 for ARTV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (ARTV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -68.14% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 378.07K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ARTV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.01%, with a gain of 2.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.40, showing growth from the present price of $1.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARTV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 49.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.