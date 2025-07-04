Investing in Methanex Corp (MEOH) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

While Methanex Corp has overperformed by 0.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MEOH fell by -31.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.49 to $25.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.64% in the last 200 days.

On June 10, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking Methanex Corp (NASDAQ: MEOH) recommending Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on May 19, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for MEOH. Scotiabank also Upgraded MEOH shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $53 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 05, 2025. Scotiabank March 10, 2025d its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for MEOH, as published in its report on March 10, 2025. Barclays’s report from September 10, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $44 for MEOH shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Methanex Corp (MEOH)

It’s important to note that MEOH shareholders are currently getting $0.74 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Methanex Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MEOH is registering an average volume of 707.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.41%, with a loss of -1.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.10, showing growth from the present price of $34.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MEOH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Methanex Corp Shares?

A giant in the Chemicals market, Methanex Corp (MEOH) is based in the Canada. When comparing Methanex Corp shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.77, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 111.65%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.69% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.