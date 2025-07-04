Investing in Argan, Inc (AGX) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

While Argan, Inc has overperformed by 2.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGX rose by 54.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $246.60 to $63.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 40.68% in the last 200 days.

On March 28, 2025, Lake Street Upgraded Argan, Inc (NYSE: AGX) to Buy. A report published by Lake Street on December 03, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for AGX. Lake Street December 07, 2017d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for AGX, as published in its report on December 07, 2017. Lake Street’s report from June 08, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $71 for AGX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Avondale also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Argan, Inc (AGX)

AGX currently pays a dividend of $1.43 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.82%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Argan, Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 443.01K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AGX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.92%, with a loss of -2.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $228.00, showing growth from the present price of $211.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Argan, Inc Shares?

The USA based company Argan, Inc (AGX) is one of the biggest names in Engineering & Construction. When comparing Argan, Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 175.12%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

