How to interpret Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL)’s stock chart patterns

Within its last year performance, HOWL fell by -27.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.18 to $0.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.59% in the last 200 days.

On April 03, 2024, JMP Securities started tracking Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by Wedbush on August 24, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for HOWL. Jefferies also rated HOWL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 06, 2023. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on September 10, 2021, and assigned a price target of $26. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for HOWL, as published in its report on May 25, 2021. Jefferies’s report from May 25, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for HOWL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -82.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HOWL is registering an average volume of 509.20K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.57%, with a loss of -6.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.40, showing growth from the present price of $1.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HOWL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Werewolf Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.