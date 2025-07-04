How to interpret Upstream Bio Inc (UPB)’s stock chart patterns

While Upstream Bio Inc has overperformed by 0.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UPB fell by -31.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.46 to $5.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.55% in the last 200 days.

On November 05, 2024, William Blair started tracking Upstream Bio Inc (NASDAQ: UPB) recommending Outperform. A report published by TD Cowen on November 05, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for UPB. Piper Sandler also rated UPB shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 05, 2024. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on November 05, 2024, and assigned a price target of $38.

Analysis of Upstream Bio Inc (UPB)

Upstream Bio Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 47.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and UPB is registering an average volume of 406.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.25%, with a gain of 2.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.00, showing growth from the present price of $11.2, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UPB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Upstream Bio Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 63.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.34% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

