How should investors view Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND)?

While Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR has overperformed by 0.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASND rose by 26.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $183.00 to $111.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.21% in the last 200 days.

On July 03, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (NASDAQ: ASND) recommending Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on May 05, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for ASND. RBC Capital Mkts also rated ASND shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $205 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 16, 2025. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on January 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $196. Oppenheimer September 05, 2024d its ‘Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for ASND, as published in its report on September 05, 2024. TD Cowen’s report from June 25, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $175 for ASND shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.09%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ASND is recording an average volume of 502.59K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.85%, with a gain of 0.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $231.14, showing growth from the present price of $174.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.