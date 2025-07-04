How did Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) fare last session?

While Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR has underperformed by -0.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VIST fell by -11.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.67 to $32.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.24% in the last 200 days.

On April 07, 2025, Pickering Energy Partners started tracking Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (NYSE: VIST) recommending Outperform. A report published by Goldman on February 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VIST. Citigroup also Upgraded VIST shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $66 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 13, 2025. UBS January 03, 2025d the rating to Neutral on January 03, 2025, and set its price target from $60 to $64. UBS September 27, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for VIST, as published in its report on September 27, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from August 28, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $70 for VIST shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.16%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.69% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.02M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VIST stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.94%, with a loss of -2.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.32, showing growth from the present price of $47.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VIST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR Shares?

The Mexico based company Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas E&P. When comparing Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.00, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 3.62%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.