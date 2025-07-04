Subscribe
Companies
Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Hippo Holdings Inc has overperformed by 1.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HIPO rose by 5.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.44 to $14.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.40% in the last 200 days.

On July 01, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE: HIPO) recommending Buy. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on July 22, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for HIPO. Keefe Bruyette Initiated an Outperform rating on November 17, 2022, and assigned a price target of $24. JMP Securities initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for HIPO, as published in its report on February 09, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $4.60 for HIPO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.61%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Hippo Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 261.07K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HIPO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.25%, with a gain of 0.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.50, showing growth from the present price of $28.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HIPO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hippo Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

HIPO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.31% at present.

Market

Are M3 Brigade Acquisition V Corp (MBAV) shares a good deal now?

0
While M3 Brigade Acquisition V Corp has overperformed by...
Industry

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) requires closer examination

0
While Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 1.64%, investors...
Finance

Bandwidth Inc (BAND) shows promising results

0
While Bandwidth Inc has underperformed by -0.37%, investors are...
Companies

What was FormFactor Inc (FORM)’s performance in the last session?

0
While FormFactor Inc has underperformed by -0.50%, investors are...
Market

Is International Seaways Inc (INSW) a good investment opportunity?

0
While International Seaways Inc has overperformed by 1.52%, investors...

