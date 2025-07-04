Have you been able to find a good deal on Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc’s shares?

While Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc has underperformed by -1.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMR fell by -41.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $334.72 to $97.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.58% in the last 200 days.

On July 01, 2025, Jefferies started tracking Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (NYSE: AMR) recommending Hold. A report published by TD Cowen on August 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for AMR. Cowen also rated AMR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $215 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 12, 2022. B. Riley Securities March 10, 2022d the rating to Buy on March 10, 2022, and set its price target from $143 to $155.

Analysis of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -38.44%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.66% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.14, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AMR is recording an average volume of 337.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.97%, with a gain of 16.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $145.50, showing growth from the present price of $116.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc Shares?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Coking Coal market. When comparing Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 57.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -127.12%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

