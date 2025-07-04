GoHealth Inc (GOCO) deserves deeper analysis

While GoHealth Inc has overperformed by 1.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOCO fell by -55.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.00 to $5.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.43% in the last 200 days.

On April 01, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking GoHealth Inc (NASDAQ: GOCO) recommending Underperform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on March 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for GOCO. Credit Suisse January 07, 2022d the rating to Underperform on January 07, 2022, and set its price target from $6 to $3. BofA Securities January 05, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for GOCO, as published in its report on January 05, 2022. Barclays’s report from November 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $5 for GOCO shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of GoHealth Inc (GOCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.06%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of GoHealth Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GOCO is recording an average volume of 68.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.77%, with a loss of -0.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.60, showing growth from the present price of $5.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GoHealth Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.