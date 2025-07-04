GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) stock shows negative growth on Thursday

While GigaCloud Technology Inc has underperformed by -1.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GCT rose by 11.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.28 to $11.17, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.04% in the last 200 days.

On March 04, 2025, ROTH MKM Downgraded GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) to Neutral. A report published by Lake Street on July 29, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GCT. Maxim Group also rated GCT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $69 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 22, 2024. ROTH MKM Initiated an Buy rating on June 16, 2023, and assigned a price target of $13. Aegis Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GCT, as published in its report on October 03, 2022.

Analysis of GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of GigaCloud Technology Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 34.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.28, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 834.78K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GCT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.54%, with a gain of 1.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.50, showing growth from the present price of $20.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GCT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GigaCloud Technology Inc Shares?

The USA based company GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) is one of the biggest names in Software – Infrastructure. When comparing GigaCloud Technology Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.84%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.