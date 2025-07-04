GHRS (GH Research PLC) has impressive results

While GH Research PLC has underperformed by -0.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GHRS rose by 113.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.50 to $6.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 49.94% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking GH Research PLC (NASDAQ: GHRS) recommending Overweight. A report published by Guggenheim on March 13, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GHRS. RBC Capital Mkts also rated GHRS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 07, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on February 13, 2025, and assigned a price target of $14. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GHRS, as published in its report on August 16, 2022. ROTH Capital’s report from June 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $66 for GHRS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of GH Research PLC (GHRS)

To gain a thorough understanding of GH Research PLC’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 29.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GHRS is recording an average volume of 185.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.17%, with a gain of 20.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.14, showing growth from the present price of $14.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GHRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GH Research PLC Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.