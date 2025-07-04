Do investors need to be concerned about Repligen Corp (RGEN)?

While Repligen Corp has overperformed by 0.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RGEN fell by -11.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $182.52 to $102.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.77% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2025, Barclays started tracking Repligen Corp (NASDAQ: RGEN) recommending Overweight. A report published by Wolfe Research on April 29, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for RGEN. Evercore ISI also rated RGEN shares as ‘In-line’, setting a target price of $155 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 18, 2025. TD Cowen Initiated an Buy rating on February 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $200. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for RGEN, as published in its report on December 17, 2024. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.44%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Repligen Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RGEN is recording an average volume of 845.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.33%, with a gain of 2.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $182.24, showing growth from the present price of $127.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Repligen Corp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.