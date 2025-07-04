Do investors need to be concerned about Metagenomi Inc (MGX)?

While Metagenomi Inc has overperformed by 3.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MGX fell by -53.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.50 to $1.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.48% in the last 200 days.

On May 07, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Metagenomi Inc (NASDAQ: MGX) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on May 02, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MGX. Wells Fargo also rated MGX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 05, 2024. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for MGX, as published in its report on March 05, 2024. Jefferies’s report from March 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $23 for MGX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Metagenomi Inc (MGX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -63.02%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Metagenomi Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.93% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.85, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MGX has an average volume of 452.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.52%, with a gain of 5.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MGX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Metagenomi Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.