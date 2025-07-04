Did Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) perform well in the last session?

While Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR has overperformed by 2.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TGS fell by -7.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.37 to $14.16, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.55% in the last 200 days.

On February 12, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on February 08, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for TGS. Morgan Stanley March 13, 2018d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TGS, as published in its report on March 13, 2018. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS)

It’s important to note that TGS shareholders are currently getting $0.95 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.86, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TGS is registering an average volume of 342.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.39%, with a loss of -0.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.00, showing growth from the present price of $27.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Integrated market, Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) is based in the Argentina. When comparing Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.15, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 51.63%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.48% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TGS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.48% at present.