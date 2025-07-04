Crescent Biopharma Inc (CBIO) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

While Crescent Biopharma Inc has overperformed by 2.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CBIO fell by -36.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.00 to $11.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.03% in the last 200 days.

On June 25, 2025, Stifel started tracking Crescent Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on March 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CBIO. CapitalOne Initiated an Overweight rating on December 22, 2023, and assigned a price target of $12. Jefferies November 12, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CBIO, as published in its report on November 12, 2021. ROTH Capital’s report from November 14, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $12 for CBIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. SunTrust also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Crescent Biopharma Inc (CBIO)

In order to gain a clear picture of Crescent Biopharma Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -182.66% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 30.26K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CBIO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.82%, with a loss of -5.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CBIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Crescent Biopharma Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.