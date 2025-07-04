Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL) stock shows negative growth on Thursday

While Comtech Telecommunications Corp has underperformed by -0.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMTL fell by -35.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.16 to $1.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.64% in the last 200 days.

On June 25, 2024, Jefferies Upgraded Comtech Telecommunications Corp (NASDAQ: CMTL) to Hold. A report published by B. Riley Securities on December 15, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CMTL. Jefferies also Downgraded CMTL shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $7.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 08, 2023. Jefferies June 15, 2022d the rating to Hold on June 15, 2022, and set its price target from $32 to $10. Noble Capital Markets June 13, 2022d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for CMTL, as published in its report on June 13, 2022. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.01%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Comtech Telecommunications Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CMTL is recording 259.10K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.05%, with a gain of 8.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMTL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Comtech Telecommunications Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.