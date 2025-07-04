CGEM (Cullinan Therapeutics Inc) has impressive results

While Cullinan Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGEM fell by -35.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.01 to $6.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.21% in the last 200 days.

On June 11, 2025, Stifel started tracking Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGEM) recommending Buy. A report published by UBS on October 24, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CGEM. Stifel also rated CGEM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 01, 2024. Wedbush initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CGEM, as published in its report on February 15, 2024. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM)

Cullinan Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CGEM has an average volume of 441.09K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.26%, with a gain of 0.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CGEM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cullinan Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

