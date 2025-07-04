Century Communities Inc (CCS)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Century Communities Inc has underperformed by -2.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCS fell by -18.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $108.42 to $50.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.55% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking Century Communities Inc (NYSE: CCS) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on December 13, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CCS. Wedbush April 02, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for CCS, as published in its report on April 02, 2024. Wedbush’s report from December 18, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $81 for CCS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Century Communities Inc (CCS)

With CCS’s current dividend of $1.10 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.93%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Century Communities Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CCS has an average volume of 427.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.31%, with a gain of 7.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $62.33, showing growth from the present price of $59.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Century Communities Inc Shares?

Real Estate – Development giant Century Communities Inc (CCS) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Century Communities Inc shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -36.63%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.