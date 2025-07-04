Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Castle Biosciences Inc has overperformed by 1.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSTL fell by -23.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.84 to $15.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.31% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CSTL) recommending Buy. A report published by Scotiabank on January 05, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for CSTL. Stephens also rated CSTL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $59 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 07, 2022. Lake Street Initiated an Buy rating on April 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $94. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CSTL, as published in its report on November 10, 2020. Canaccord Genuity’s report from December 27, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $35 for CSTL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.57%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Castle Biosciences Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CSTL has an average volume of 464.87K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.98%, with a gain of 2.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.89, showing growth from the present price of $20.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CSTL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Castle Biosciences Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.