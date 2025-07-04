Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Cartesian Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RNAC fell by -37.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.50 to $8.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.81% in the last 200 days.

On December 19, 2024, BTIG Research started tracking Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAC) recommending Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on August 06, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RNAC. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on June 04, 2024, and assigned a price target of $50. Mizuho initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RNAC, as published in its report on May 24, 2024. H.C. Wainwright’s report from April 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $54 for RNAC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Leerink Partners also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -86.69%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -938.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RNAC is registering an average volume of 89.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.70%, with a loss of -2.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.17, showing growth from the present price of $11.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RNAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cartesian Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 67.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.