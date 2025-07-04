Can you still get a good price for Fabrinet (FN) Shares at this point?

While Fabrinet has overperformed by 2.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FN rose by 34.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $300.29 to $148.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.77% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2025, B. Riley Securities Upgraded Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) to Neutral. A report published by Fox Advisors on February 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for FN. B. Riley Securities also Downgraded FN shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $178 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 20, 2024. Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating on November 14, 2024, and assigned a price target of $292. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FN, as published in its report on November 05, 2024. Jefferies’s report from June 26, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $230 for FN shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Fabrinet (FN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.17%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Fabrinet’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FN has an average volume of 733.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.09%, with a loss of -1.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $274.75, showing decline from the present price of $294.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fabrinet Shares?

Electronic Components giant Fabrinet (FN) is based in the Cayman Islands and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Fabrinet shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.66%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.