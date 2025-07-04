Bandwidth Inc (BAND) shows promising results

While Bandwidth Inc has underperformed by -0.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BAND fell by -5.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.90 to $11.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.69% in the last 200 days.

On May 07, 2025, Needham started tracking Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 14, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for BAND. Piper Sandler also Downgraded BAND shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 17, 2023. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on September 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $21. Robert W. Baird May 16, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BAND, as published in its report on May 16, 2022. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Bandwidth Inc (BAND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.88%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Bandwidth Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.32% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BAND has an average volume of 281.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.51%, with a gain of 7.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.60, showing growth from the present price of $16.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BAND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bandwidth Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.