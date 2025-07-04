Subscribe
Finance
2 min.Read

Are VolitionRX Ltd’shares a good deal?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While VolitionRX Ltd has underperformed by -1.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VNRX rose by 23.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.94 to $0.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.35% in the last 200 days.

On April 08, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX: VNRX) recommending Buy. A report published by The Benchmark Company on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for VNRX. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated VNRX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 17, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on March 10, 2021, and assigned a price target of $8. Maxim Group initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VNRX, as published in its report on May 16, 2018. The Benchmark Company’s report from May 14, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $5 for VNRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Rodman & Renshaw also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.64%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of VolitionRX Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VNRX is recording an average volume of 292.06K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.67%, with a loss of -14.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.90, showing growth from the present price of $0.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VNRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VolitionRX Ltd Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.