Are SOPHiA Genetics SA (SOPH) shares a good deal now?

While SOPHiA Genetics SA has underperformed by -1.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOPH fell by -2.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.92 to $2.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.23% in the last 200 days.

On December 18, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ: SOPH) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on August 07, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for SOPH. Guggenheim also rated SOPH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 27, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on November 29, 2023, and assigned a price target of $8. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for SOPH, as published in its report on July 05, 2023. BTIG Research’s report from January 03, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $6 for SOPH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of SOPHiA Genetics SA (SOPH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.68%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of SOPHiA Genetics SA’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SOPH is recording an average volume of 75.92K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.80%, with a loss of -3.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.25, showing growth from the present price of $2.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOPH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SOPHiA Genetics SA Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.