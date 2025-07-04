Are Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) shares a good deal now?

While Definitive Healthcare Corp has overperformed by 0.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DH fell by -1.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.16 to $2.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.35% in the last 200 days.

On May 09, 2025, BTIG Research Downgraded Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ: DH) to Neutral. A report published by Barclays on January 13, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for DH. Stephens also rated DH shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 20, 2024. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on September 17, 2024, and assigned a price target of $7. JP Morgan July 31, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for DH, as published in its report on July 31, 2024. Morgan Stanley’s report from May 08, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $9 for DH shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.76%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Definitive Healthcare Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -86.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.66, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DH is recording an average volume of 877.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.56%, with a gain of 6.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.10, showing growth from the present price of $4.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Definitive Healthcare Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 64.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

