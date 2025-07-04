Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Aqua Metals Inc has underperformed by -5.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AQMS fell by -79.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.92 to $0.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -73.64% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2023, Oppenheimer Downgraded Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) to Perform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on March 05, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AQMS. Euro Pacific Capital Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 14, 2018, but set its price target from $17 to $12. Rodman & Renshaw initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AQMS, as published in its report on June 22, 2017. Oppenheimer’s report from March 13, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $34 for AQMS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. National Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Aqua Metals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -167.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.28, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AQMS is recording an average volume of 263.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.66%, with a loss of -4.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AQMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aqua Metals Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.