Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

Alto Neuroscience Inc (ANRO)’s stock price range in the last year

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Alto Neuroscience Inc has overperformed by 2.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANRO fell by -44.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.55 to $1.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.29% in the last 200 days.

On October 23, 2024, Wedbush Downgraded Alto Neuroscience Inc (NYSE: ANRO) to Neutral. A report published by Rodman & Renshaw on October 23, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ANRO. Wedbush also rated ANRO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 03, 2024. TD Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ANRO, as published in its report on February 27, 2024. Stifel’s report from February 27, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $32 for ANRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Alto Neuroscience Inc (ANRO)

In order to gain a clear picture of Alto Neuroscience Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 22.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 305.73K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ANRO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.05%, with a gain of 2.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.43, showing growth from the present price of $2.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alto Neuroscience Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Hot this week

Industry

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

0
While Cartesian Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.41%, investors...
Finance

SuperCom Ltd (SPCB)’s stock performance: a year in review

0
While SuperCom Ltd has underperformed by -2.35%, investors are...
Companies

Health In Tech Inc (HIT)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

0
While Health In Tech Inc has overperformed by 0.07%,...
Market

A closer look at Advanced Biomed Inc (ADVB)’s stock price trends

0
While Advanced Biomed Inc has underperformed by -2.71%, investors...
Industry

Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX)’s stock rises to 0.75 per share

0
While Mobix Labs Inc has overperformed by 0.13%, investors...

Topics

Industry

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

0
While Cartesian Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.41%, investors...
Finance

SuperCom Ltd (SPCB)’s stock performance: a year in review

0
While SuperCom Ltd has underperformed by -2.35%, investors are...
Companies

Health In Tech Inc (HIT)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

0
While Health In Tech Inc has overperformed by 0.07%,...
Market

A closer look at Advanced Biomed Inc (ADVB)’s stock price trends

0
While Advanced Biomed Inc has underperformed by -2.71%, investors...
Industry

Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX)’s stock rises to 0.75 per share

0
While Mobix Labs Inc has overperformed by 0.13%, investors...
Finance

Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

0
While Aqua Metals Inc has underperformed by -5.45%, investors...
Companies

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO)’s stock price range in the last year

0
Within its last year performance, APVO fell by -96.47%,...
Market

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (RKDA) stock: A year of ups and downs

0
While Arcadia Biosciences Inc has overperformed by 0.43%, investors...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryFinanceCompaniesMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
AXT Inc (AXTI) stock: A year of ups and downs
Next article
Vs Media Holdings Ltd (VSME)’s stock performance: a year in review

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

0
While Cartesian Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.41%, investors...

SuperCom Ltd (SPCB)’s stock performance: a year in review

0
While SuperCom Ltd has underperformed by -2.35%, investors are...

Health In Tech Inc (HIT)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

0
While Health In Tech Inc has overperformed by 0.07%,...

A closer look at Advanced Biomed Inc (ADVB)’s stock price trends

0
While Advanced Biomed Inc has underperformed by -2.71%, investors...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.