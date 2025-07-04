Allient Inc (ALNT) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

While Allient Inc has overperformed by 1.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALNT rose by 59.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.18 to $16.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 56.41% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2025, Northland Capital Downgraded Allient Inc (NASDAQ: ALNT) to Market Perform. A report published by Northland Capital on February 11, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ALNT. Northland Capital also Downgraded ALNT shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 07, 2024. Northland Capital March 06, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for ALNT, as published in its report on March 06, 2023. ROTH Capital’s report from January 31, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $57 for ALNT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Dougherty & Company also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Allient Inc (ALNT)

ALNT currently pays a dividend of $0.12 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.48%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Allient Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.64% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 116.61K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ALNT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.62%, with a gain of 7.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.00, showing decline from the present price of $38.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALNT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Allient Inc Shares?

The USA based company Allient Inc (ALNT) is one of the biggest names in Electronic Components. When comparing Allient Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 65.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -48.90%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.