Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Adtalem Global Education Inc has overperformed by 1.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATGE rose by 35.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $140.12 to $66.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.91% in the last 200 days.

On April 23, 2025, Jefferies started tracking Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE: ATGE) recommending Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on October 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ATGE. BMO Capital Markets also Upgraded ATGE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 07, 2023. BMO Capital Markets Initiated an Market Perform rating on August 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $40. Sidoti initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ATGE, as published in its report on September 12, 2019.

Analysis of Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.94%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Adtalem Global Education Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.62% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ATGE is registering an average volume of 558.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.95%, with a loss of -1.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $145.00, showing growth from the present price of $123.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATGE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adtalem Global Education Inc Shares?

A giant in the Education & Training Services market, Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) is based in the USA. When comparing Adtalem Global Education Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 71.16%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.71% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.