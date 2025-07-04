A stock that deserves closer examination: Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX)

While Praxis Precision Medicines Inc has overperformed by 2.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRAX fell by -38.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $91.83 to $26.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.97% in the last 200 days.

On June 02, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: PRAX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Chardan Capital Markets on May 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PRAX. H.C. Wainwright also reiterated PRAX shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $105 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 03, 2025. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on February 11, 2025, and assigned a price target of $111. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PRAX, as published in its report on August 05, 2024. Needham’s report from June 24, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $145 for PRAX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.44, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PRAX is registering an average volume of 379.63K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.79%, with a gain of 7.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $97.67, showing growth from the present price of $47.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Praxis Precision Medicines Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 110.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

